Gujarat Confidential: Last meeting

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too, sources revealed, said that it was Anil Mukim's last cabinet meeting and appreciated the latter's contribution in the administration of the state. (File)

That Chief Secretary Anil Mukim might not get a third extension which would be rare, was made clear in the weekly meeting of the State Cabinet on Wednesday, as Mukim announced in the Cabinet meeting that it was his “last meeting”. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too, sources revealed, said that it was Mukim’s last cabinet meeting and appreciated the latter’s contribution in the administration of the state. A 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre officer, Mukim, who had worked in the chief minister’s office as principal secretary from 2001-05 when Narendra Modi was the CM, had got two extensions as Chief Secretary, which is rare, and speculations were rife that he stood a chance of getting a third extension. Mukim is retiring on August 31. Two 1986-batch IAS officers – Pankaj Kumar and Rajiv Kumar Gupta – are considered to be among the favourite names to replace Mukim on the top post. Kumar is Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Gupta is Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Mines).