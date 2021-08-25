Gujarat Confidential: Last meeting

August 25, 2021 11:23:51 pm
That Chief Secretary Anil Mukim might not get a third extension which would be rare, was made clear in the weekly meeting of the State Cabinet on Wednesday, as Mukim announced in the Cabinet meeting that it was his “last meeting”. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too, sources revealed, said that it was Mukim’s last cabinet meeting and appreciated the latter’s contribution in the administration of the state. A 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre officer, Mukim, who had worked in the chief minister’s office as principal secretary from 2001-05 when Narendra Modi was the CM, had got two extensions as Chief Secretary, which is rare, and speculations were rife that he stood a chance of getting a third extension. Mukim is retiring on August 31. Two 1986-batch IAS officers – Pankaj Kumar and Rajiv Kumar Gupta – are considered to be among the favourite names to replace Mukim on the top post. Kumar is Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Gupta is Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Mines).
Be prepared
With prolonged lull in the rainfall in the state in the middle of monsoon, the Gujarat government Wednesday discussed the situation of water availability in the state in its weekly Cabinet meeting. Sources said that in the Cabinet meeting – chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to review the situation in the state and to start preparing to deal with any crisis arising out of water scarcity. Sources said, “The government is hoping for a good spell of rain in September. But, instructions have been given to authorities to review the situation and plan to deal with possible water scarcity. Instructions have been given to start works under MGNREGA wherever demanded due to scanty rainfall and to start planning to make arrangements for fodder for livestock”.
