Gujarat Confidential: Guide To Gandhi

April 3, 2022 12:19:19 am
A common presence in the photos of VVIP delegates trying their hand at the charkha in the Hriday Kunj in Sabarmati Ashram, is that of communicator at the ashram, Pratima Vora. Vora, who has been associated with Sabarmati Ashram for 12 years, recalls assisting Chinese President Xi Jingping (September 2014), Japan PM Shinzo Abe (September 2017), Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (January 2018), Canada PM Justin Trudeau (February 2018) — and more recently former US president Donald Trump in February 2020, in spinning the charkha. On Saturday, she was seen with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on their visit to the Ashram. “I remember President Trump’s visit. He was initially unable to spin the charkha but then Modiji assisted him and he was able to. He also asked us what happens if the thread breaks.” Not only political dignitaries, but Vora has also guided Bollywood celebrities, including actors Salman Khan, Asha Parekh, Huma Qureshi and playback singer Sonu Nigam, among others, on manoeuvring the charkha “Salman Khan loved spinning the charkha so much, he said he will visit the Ashram again solely for this activity,” says Vora.
Milestone For Patel
On completing 200 days in office, one of the places Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced as guest was Sardardham, an organisation run by the Vishwa Patidar Samaj, where he is also one of the trustees. On September 11, 2021, PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Sardardham Bhavan, which turned out to be the last public event of former CM Vijay Rupani, as he resigned soon after. On Saturday, as Patel returned to the organisation, he felicitated 1,116 officers who had trained at the Patidar organisation and were employed by the government. A release put out by the government to mark the completion of Patel’s 200 days said the CM had “attended over 300 government and private meetings/events, directly interacted with over 22,000 people, and travelled almost 61,000 kilometres in the zeal to take the development to every corner of the state”. The note did not mention anything about the contentious cattle regulation bill that was passed by majority on the last day of the assembly on March 31.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-