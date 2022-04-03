Gujarat Confidential: Guide To Gandhi

A common presence in the photos of VVIP delegates trying their hand at the charkha in the Hriday Kunj in Sabarmati Ashram, is that of communicator at the ashram, Pratima Vora. Vora, who has been associated with Sabarmati Ashram for 12 years, recalls assisting Chinese President Xi Jingping (September 2014), Japan PM Shinzo Abe (September 2017), Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (January 2018), Canada PM Justin Trudeau (February 2018) — and more recently former US president Donald Trump in February 2020, in spinning the charkha. On Saturday, she was seen with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on their visit to the Ashram. “I remember President Trump’s visit. He was initially unable to spin the charkha but then Modiji assisted him and he was able to. He also asked us what happens if the thread breaks.” Not only political dignitaries, but Vora has also guided Bollywood celebrities, including actors Salman Khan, Asha Parekh, Huma Qureshi and playback singer Sonu Nigam, among others, on manoeuvring the charkha “Salman Khan loved spinning the charkha so much, he said he will visit the Ashram again solely for this activity,” says Vora.