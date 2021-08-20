Gujarat Confidential: Crowded stage

When Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra by addressing a gathering at Unjha APMC of Mehsana district on Thursday, he began reading out names of the people sitting on the dais with him. (File Photo)

When Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra by addressing a gathering at Unjha APMC of Mehsana district on Thursday, he began reading out names of the people sitting on the dais with him. The list ran so long that Rupala, known for his wit, at the end of it, said, “There are so many leaders sitting on the stage that I can even start my speech facing the stage”. The leaders whose names Rupala mentioned included Mehsana MP Shardaben Patel, Mehsana district president Jashubhai Patel, former Gujarat minister and current general secretary of Gujarat BJP Rajni Patel, Unjha MLA Ashaben Patel, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, BJP leaders from Saurashtra Dhansukh Bhanderi & Bharat Boghra, former MPs from the region Jayshreeben Patel & Natuji Thakor and former Mehsana BJP president Nitin Patel.