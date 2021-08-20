Gujarat Confidential: Crowded stage

August 20, 2021 9:27:16 pm
When Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra by addressing a gathering at Unjha APMC of Mehsana district on Thursday, he began reading out names of the people sitting on the dais with him. The list ran so long that Rupala, known for his wit, at the end of it, said, “There are so many leaders sitting on the stage that I can even start my speech facing the stage”. The leaders whose names Rupala mentioned included Mehsana MP Shardaben Patel, Mehsana district president Jashubhai Patel, former Gujarat minister and current general secretary of Gujarat BJP Rajni Patel, Unjha MLA Ashaben Patel, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, BJP leaders from Saurashtra Dhansukh Bhanderi & Bharat Boghra, former MPs from the region Jayshreeben Patel & Natuji Thakor and former Mehsana BJP president Nitin Patel.
Fishing for gain
People’s eating habits defined by their geography in Mehsana and Navsari districts, cropped up at a public gathering of BJP in Mehsana Thursday. Speaking at the Jan Ashirwad Yatra by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that though Rupala has got responsibilities of fisheries and animal husbandry, he would talk only about animal husbandry and not fisheries since Mehsana is a ‘vegetarian district’ which did not have any sea coast. Patel then requested Rupala to strengthen the animal husbandry and dairy sectors of Mehsana district. When it was his turn to speak, BJP chief CR Paatil who is also Lok Sabha MP from Navsari, said, “Nitinbhai Patel said that he is not from coastal area. But, I am indeed from the coastal area. So, both the departments (fisheries and animal husbandry) apply to us. And we will take benefits of both the departments to its fullest.”
