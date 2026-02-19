Gujarat Confidential: Jadejas in House

Jadeja and his daughter had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Rivaba in Gandhinagar last year.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 08:38 PM IST
ravindra jadejaRavindra Jadeja's presence excited not only the visitors but also the MLAs and staff of the Assembly.
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, accompanied by his daughter Nidhyana, was seen in the Gallery of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Sitting with his daughter in the gallery, Jadeja watched the House proceedings as his wife and Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja was in action in the House, replying during the Question Hour. Ravindra Jadeja’s presence excited not only the visitors but also the MLAs and staff of the Assembly. Jadeja and his daughter had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Rivaba in Gandhinagar last year. Many believe that this is an example of a man standing by his wife in support of her career, but Rivaba does the same – she is a regular at stadiums during cricket matches when Jadeja takes wickets and hits boundaries for Team India.

