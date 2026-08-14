Gujarat Confidential: In Solidarity

Amid the uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev’s remark on CPM’s John Brittas’s attire, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wore a Malayali ‘mundu’ to Parliament on Wednesday in solidarity with the Kerala MP.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadAug 14, 2026 12:44 AM IST
Sushmita Dev, Sushmita Dev remark on CPM’s John Brittas’s attire, Mallikarjun Kharge, rename Kerala as Keralam, Keralam, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsBhargava, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, was subsequently appointed as ADGP of Armed Units, Gujarat, on July 21, 2024. He was promoted to DGP rank on December 1, 2025, and continues to serve as the head of the Armed Units of Gujarat Police.
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Amid the uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev’s remark on CPM’s John Brittas’s attire, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wore a Malayali ‘mundu’ to Parliament on Wednesday in solidarity with the Kerala MP. Kharge, sources said, happily posed for a group photograph with MPs Haris Beeran, P Sandosh Kumar, Brittas and others — all wearing ‘dhoti’ or ‘mundu’. Kharge even identified himself as one of those who wear the traditional attire, it is learnt.

House ‘Hum’

As he joined the discussion on the Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale took to his usual style of starting with a rhyme — “Modi ji aur Amit Shahji mein hai dum, iss liye unke saath hai hum”. Looking towards the Opposition benches, which were nearly empty due to an INDIA bloc walkout, he remarked that the DMK and the AAP were “with us” as their MPs were still in the House. However, he immediately corrected himself, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal is not with us, but Sanjay ji [MP Sanjay Singh] can come with us”, leading to laughter from both sides of the aisle, including Singh.

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Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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