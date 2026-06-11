Gujarat Confidential: ‘In-charge’, in line

IN THE past 13 years, Gujarat saw at least five IPS officers as in-charge Director Generals of Police – the last one being KLN Rao who held charge for the last six months before 1993-batch officer G S Malik was appointed Head of the Police Force (HoPF). After the then DGP Amitabh Pathak’s sudden demise in 2013, Pramod Kumar was appointed in-charge DGP. The same year, P C Thakur was appointed full-time DGP but was ‘shunted out’ to the Centre in 2016. Thakur was succeeded by a string of in-charge DGPs. First among them was P P Pandey in 2016, who resigned after a year following a Supreme Court petition challenging his appointment. Geetha Johri was appointed as interim HOPF, till December 2017, the first woman to hold the top post and was succeeded by Pramod Kumar, who was appointed as in-charge DGP for the second time before his superannuation in March 2018. After three successive in-charge DGPs, the state police got three full-time chiefs in Shivanand Jha from 2018 to 2020, Ashish Bhatia from 2020 to 2023 and Vikas Sahay from 2023 to 2025. All three of these officers received extensions to their tenures.