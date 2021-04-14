Gujarat confidential: In action mode

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil seems to be on action mode, as far as facilities for Covid-19 patients in Surat are concerned. Paatil, who recently kicked off a controversy by starting to distribute 5,000 Remdesivir injections among needy patients free-of-cost from the BJP’s city office, Tuesday inaugurated an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients at Parbatgam. Started by a voluntary group in a community hall, the centre has been named as ‘NAMO Covid Isolation Centre’. NAMO is an acronym popularly used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paatil also inaugurated a covid isolation centre for Jain community members at Adajan area in Surat city on the day.NAMO is an acronym popularly used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paatil also inaugurated a covid isolation centre for Jain community members at Adajan area in Surat city on the day.

Books on Bhimrao

On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually release four books on the father of the Indian Constitution. The books – Vyakti Darshan, Jivan Darshan, Aayam Darshan and Rashtra Darshan — have been written and edited by deputy spokesperson of Gujarat BJP, Kishore Makwana, who is also the biographer of the Prime Minister. A BJP press release said that the books would clear many illusions about Dr Ambedkar and present him as a nation builder.