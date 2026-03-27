Gujarat Confidential: Holiday Mood 

IN KEEPING with “tradition”, the Gujarat Assembly will observe a special holiday on Friday following the conclusion of the long Budget session. A senior official at the Assembly said, “We have been following a tradition for years… to have a special holiday for all the employees of Gujarat Assembly following the end of the arduous Budget session. This year, the special holiday will be observed on March 27.” Incidentally, this means the Assembly staff are in for a long and extended weekend as March 26 was a holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami and March 28 and March 30 will be off-days as the Assembly functioned on two working days during the Budget session, sources said.

Bar vs Bench

ADVOCATE ANIRUDDHSINH Zala of Bhavnagar, who was involved in an alleged ‘run-in’ with a district judge during his victory rally after getting elected to the Gujarat Bar Council for the third time, has found support from the Surat District Bar Association (SDBA). The victory rally was passing by the court complex on March 23 when a district judge reportedly stepped out on hearing the sound of beating drums, requesting that the volume be lowered.

On Thursday, the SDBA, under its president Uday Patel, sent a “letter of support” to the Bhavnagar District Bar Association, “condemning” the incident.

Earlier, the Gujarat Judicial Service Association (GJSA) passed a resolution “condemning” the incident and stating that it amounted to “actionable contempt” and a “direct assault on the independence, dignity, security and functioning of the judiciary.”

GJSA’s Ahmedabad unit president and Godhra district court judge S G Dodiya told The Indian Express, “We learnt about the incident after a video of it went viral on social media and keeping in mind the dignity and safety of the judges, we have passed a resolution condemning the incident. There are over 1,200 judges in Gujarat and their respect in society should be maintained. The judge was politely requesting the BCG member to lower the sound of the musical bands in the victory rally, as it was found to be disturbing.”

The SDBA letter, on the other hand, says, “the relationship between lawyers and the judiciary should be pleasant, not based on fear or pressure.”