Gujarat Confidential: Heeding PM’s advice

Patil’s announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption in view of the disruptions in its supply.

Union Minister CR Patil has said he would, henceforth, not be using any pilot and escort vehicles to attend any government or private events until the situation in West Asia eases. To follow suit was Gujarat health minister Praful Pansheriya, an MLA from Surat who also announced giving up pilot and escort vehicles for “next two to three months till the situation normalises”. Patil’s announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption in view of the disruptions in its supply. Patil, who’s the Union minister of Jal Shakti, said he put into practice from Monday itself when he left for Roorkee from Delhi without any escort or pilot vehicles.