Gujarat confidential: Heat Woes

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, during her Gujarat visit, visited the tough terrain of the Little Rann of Kutch to meet salt farmers.

2036 Olympics, Hillary Clinton, gujarat government, Little Rann of Kutch, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsThe Gujarat government is preparing itself to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics. And the preparations are being supervised by none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, during her Gujarat visit, visited the tough terrain of the Little Rann of Kutch to meet salt farmers. The police personnel in her security detail deployed from the last habitated village Kuda till the interiors of the desert were seen sitting and changing positions with a little shade available under a wild babool. The other personnel, with barely any habitation and water facility nearby, were waiting for the event to get over. Clinton, however, seemed to make the most of her visit as she engaged with the women farmers, dressed in a hat, shades, and a red embroidered cotton kurta and pants, from the SEWA clothing line created by rural women. In the three days, she spent in Gujarat, the only “shopping” she is said to have done is “a few such kurtas and several stoles”, source said.

Eye On Olympics

The Gujarat government is preparing itself to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics. And the preparations are being supervised by none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah. About the prospects of Gujarat getting the chance to host the 2036 Olympics, a senior bureaucrat who is associated with the preparations as well is very optimistic. The officer says, “The International Olympic Committee wants the Olympics to be held in Indian subcontinent and apart from India there is no other country in this part of the world which has the capacity to handle the event of this scale.”

