Gujarat Confidential: Two Heavyweight Patels

Two Heavyweight Patels

All eyes are on the two Patel leaders — Congress-working president Hardik Patel and Shree Khodaldham Trust chairman Naresh Patel. The former has been speaking out against his party for sidelining him, while the latter is ostensibly meeting leaders aligned with the Congress as he waits out till an opinion poll decides whether he should join politics or not. The two have also reportedly met last week where Hardik sought Naresh’s help to “sort out issues in the Congress”. On Saturday, when media persons asked Naresh about an “informal” meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor at a wedding in Delhi, whether his entry into the Congress would be only when Hardik Patel exits, the Rajkot-based industrialist smiled and said, “That is not a point of discussion”.

Brighter Side Of A Sentence

NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja was convicted by a trial court last week in a case of escaping from a hospital in 2007 while he was in judicial custody in connection with a murder case. The court awarded the strongman 18 months imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. However, in their interaction with the media, the MLA’s advocates made it a point to underline that as the imprisonment was for less than two years, Jadeja will not be disqualified as MLA. Not only that, they stressed, Jadeja will not be required to go to jail either as they pointed out he had already spent 19 months in jail as an undertrial in the case.