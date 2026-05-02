Gujarat Confidential: Gujarati speech

In this image posted on May 1, 2026, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendar Patel, left, with Japan's ambassador to India Keiichi Ono during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) at Auro University, in Surat. (@CMOGuj/X via PTI Photo)

Japan’s Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono surprised the audience at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference with his nearly 3-minute speech in Gujarati. He mentioned his country’s partnership with India, its investments in projects like the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed train project and the importance of Surat. “Hun Bharat ma Japan nu Rajdoot chhu…(I am the ambassador of Japan to India)” he began, reading on for nearly three minutes, as the ministers from the centre and the state sitting in the front row applauded.