Gujarat Confidential: Green opportunities

Drawing on her experience as Municipal Commissioner of Surat and Vadodara,  Shalini Agarwal, a 2005-batch IAS officer who is serving as Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), has authored a book 'Shaping Tomorrow's Cities: From Climate Risks to Green Opportunities'.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadMar 6, 2026 03:14 AM IST
"It examines climate risks confronting urban areas, including rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, resource pressures and extreme weather events, and outlines pathways for cities to transform these risks into opportunities for resilient and inclusive growth," Shalini Agarwal told The Indian Express.
Drawing on her experience as Municipal Commissioner of Surat and Vadodara,  Shalini Agarwal, a 2005-batch IAS officer who is serving as Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), has authored a book ‘Shaping Tomorrow’s Cities: From Climate Risks to Green Opportunities’. With the key focus on green and climate finance, highlighting instruments such as green bonds, blended finance, municipal finance reforms, pooled financing mechanisms and international climate funds as critical enablers for mobilising large-scale investments in sustainable infrastructure, the book, which was released by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday, also reflects on the growing significance of cities in the 21st century and the challenges and opportunities emerging from rapid urbanisation and climate change. “It examines climate risks confronting urban areas, including rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, resource pressures and extreme weather events, and outlines pathways for cities to transform these risks into opportunities for resilient and inclusive growth,” Shalini Agarwal told The Indian Express.

 

