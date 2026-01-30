Gujarat Confidential: Gir morning

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
1 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 02:47 AM IST
During the visit, the CM was accompanied by senior officials of the forest department. Later in the day, CM Patel also flagged off 183 specially designed vehicles for the forest staff members.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was in Junagadh, took a jungle safari of Sasan-Gir on Thursday morning. The CM sighted lions at two locations during the safari, said an official release. Later, the CM also took to X and posted pictures of his safari. “The Gir morning is truly amazing! Clean air, the picturesque natural beauty of the forest area, and the pride of Gujarat.. Today’s early morning jungle safari experience has been unforgettable,” he wrote on X. During the visit, the CM was accompanied by senior officials of the forest department. Later in the day, CM Patel also flagged off 183 specially designed vehicles for the forest staff members. These vehicles included 174 field bikes, six campers and three modified rescue vehicles.

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

