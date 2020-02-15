Gujarat confidential: Foiled Plans

Students of Presidency school in Surat celebrated the day by conducting a puja of their parents at the school premises on Friday. These students were below the age of 12 years. Students of Presidency school in Surat celebrated the day by conducting a puja of their parents at the school premises on Friday. These students were below the age of 12 years.

Not many schools followed the directive of Surat District Education Officer (DEO) HH Rajyaguru to celebrate St Valentine’s Day as ‘Mata Pita Pujan Divas’. The DEO, in a circular issued last week, had directed all government-run schools in the district to invite ten sets of parents and a public life figure — such as a municipal councillor — to schools and have students perform a puja of their parents on Valentine’s Day. However, only one school confirmed having followed the directive. Students of Presidency school in Surat celebrated the day by conducting a puja of their parents at the school premises on Friday. These students were below the age of 12 years. When contacted about the lack of response, DEO Rajyaguru said, “We had instructed schools to act on the circular. As board practical exams had started, we did follow up on compliance and allowed schools to carry out exams.”

Dud Lead

In an hour-long raid at a farm house in Ampad village near Vadodara city, police returned empty-handed after no liquor was recovered. The police had received a tip-off that liquor was being consumed without proper permits at the high profile social gathering. However, police did not find any liquor at the premises and all breath-analyser tests tested negative. In a similar raid conducted in 2016 at another gathering at Akhand farms, 273 people were arrested from the spot and 129 people were chargesheeted.

