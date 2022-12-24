Gujarat Confidential: Focus on economy

After being elected to power in the recently held Gujarat assembly elections, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government has started preparing for next year’s budget. Highly placed sources in the government said that the focus of the government’s budget is likely to be long-term planning to make Gujarat a one-trillion economy. A senior government official said that preparations for the budget have started and its focus will be to make Gujarat one trillion economy as fast as possible in future. And for this, the official added, they are being instructed to make long term planning for the state government starting from the next 100 days.
Model to emulate
Cabinet Minister for Industry, Civil Aviation and Labour and Employment Balvantsinh Rajput Friday submitted a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in which he has opted not to take salary and allowances available to ministers as per rules. Handing out the letter to the CM, Rajput has also requested the former to do the needful in that regard. Rajput has been elected from Sidhpur constituency of Patan district. Rajput had defected from the Congress in 2017 and had unsuccessfully challenged the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections held that year, as a BJP candidate.