Gujarat Confidential: Focus on economy

After being elected to power in the recently held Gujarat assembly elections, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government has started preparing for next year’s budget. Highly placed sources in the government said that the focus of the government’s budget is likely to be long-term planning to make Gujarat a one-trillion economy. A senior government official said that preparations for the budget have started and its focus will be to make Gujarat one trillion economy as fast as possible in future. And for this, the official added, they are being instructed to make long term planning for the state government starting from the next 100 days.