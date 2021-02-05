Gujarat Confidential: Ex-PRO Stands Tall

The Muktagauri Charitable Trust in Gandhinagar Wednesday unveiled a statue of former Public Relations Officer (PRO) Jagdish Thakkar on its premises. Thakkar had served in the Chief Minister’s Office in Gujarat and the Prime Minister’s Office. Late Thakkar’s wife, Vibha, is the managing trustee of the trust, operating from the premises of Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. It has been providing free meals to needy patients and relatives for 25 years. The statue of Thakkar was unveiled by his grandson, Palash, at a temple of legendary saint, Jalaram Bapa on the campus. Thakkar, served nine Chief Ministers of Gujarat and then PM’s Office till he died at the age of 72 in 2018.

Tug-of-War For Tickets

In Vadodara, the focus on three seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the local body elections saw an extensive tug-of-war between BJP leaders pitching names of their children. This year, Vadodara mayor’s first term is reserved for an ST candidate — the first probability for the city. Before declaring the list of candidates on Thursday, the party handed out a post in the tribal morcha of its state executive to former MP from tribal district of Chhota Udepur, Ramsinh Rathwa, dashing hopes of his daughter acquiring a ticket for the VMC polls. As part of the new party parameters of age limits and embargo on relatives of party office-bearers, MP Mansukh Vasava also pulled back his recommendation for a ticket for his daughter from Nandod District panchayat, sources said. The buzz is strong that the party unit has asked the leaders to skip the ST reservation this time — a conclusion is awaited.