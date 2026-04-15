Gujarat Confidential: Ex-BJP MLA in Congress

He had a brief stint in the Aam Aadmi Party after he was denied ticket by the BJP in 2022, before returning to the BJP. In July 2025, he was suspended from the party’s primary membership by the BJP’s Kheda district president for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Amid the politically heated atmosphere in Gujarat ahead of the April 26 local body elections, BJP’s former MLA from Matar Assembly constituency in Kheda district Kesarisinh Solanki formally joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda. Elected as an MLA from Matar for the first time in the 2014 byelection, Solanki won the seat again in the 2017 Assembly election. He had a brief stint in the Aam Aadmi Party after he was denied ticket by the BJP in 2022, before returning to the BJP. In July 2025, he was suspended from the party’s primary membership by the BJP’s Kheda district president for indulging in “anti-party activities”.