Gujarat Confidential: Empanelled officers

TWO IPS officers of the Gujarat cadre were among 13 from across the country to be empanelled as Inspector General (IG) or equivalent at the Centre.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
1 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 12:57 AM IST
R V Asari, an officer of the 2006 batch, posted as Range IG of Panchmahal-Godhra and 2003 batch officer Ashok Kumar, posted as Rajkot Range IG, are those empanelled in the first and second reviews.
TWO IPS officers of the Gujarat cadre were among 13 from across the country to be empanelled as Inspector General (IG) or equivalent at the Centre. These 13 IPS officers are from batches between 2001 and 2006, said a February 17 notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The two officers empanelled from Gujarat are R V Asari and Ashok Kumar. Asari, a 2006-batch officer, is currently posted as Range IG of Panchmahal-Godhra. He was empanelled in his first review. Ashok Kumar is a 2003-batch officer, currently serving as Range IG of Rajkot. He was empanelled in his second review. (Brendan Dabhi)

Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

