Gujarat Confidential: ‘Direct’ action

BJP MLA from Katargam constituency, Vinod Moradiya, popularly known as Veenubhai, recently urged the people of Surat city to reach out to him in case of any instance of alleged harassment of women.

Addressing a mass wedding event of the Vataliya Prajapati community in Katargam area on Monday, Moradiya said, “For the security of women and girls who are victims of eve-teasing or harassment by anti-social elements or road romeos, strict action will be taken against the culprits even without registering FIR. The parents or victim should contact us… We will submit an application to the police and I will personally see to it that action is taken on such applications. Many times, the victim or her family do not want to register an FIR, fearing that their name would be revealed in the public domain or or they are wary of how the accused person or persons may react. My full support is with such families and I will ensure that proper action is taken against the culprits.”