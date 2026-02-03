Gujarat Confidential: ‘Direct’ action

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BJP MLA from Katargam constituency, Vinod Moradiya, popularly known as Veenubhai, recently urged the people of Surat city to reach out to him in case of any instance of alleged harassment of women.
Addressing a mass wedding event of the Vataliya Prajapati community in Katargam area on Monday, Moradiya said, “For the security of women and girls who are victims of eve-teasing or harassment by anti-social elements or road romeos, strict action will be taken against the culprits even without registering FIR. The parents or victim should contact us… We will submit an application to the police and I will personally see to it that action is taken on such applications. Many times, the victim or her family do not want to register an FIR, fearing that their name would be revealed in the public domain or or they are wary of how the accused person or persons may react. My full support is with such families and I will ensure that proper action is taken against the culprits.”
Moradiya added that action would be taken against the accused irrespective of their community, caste or influence and “even if he is so close to me to travel in the same car.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karim Benzema, a French footballer, recently left Al Ittihad for Al-Hilal, despite being offered a contract by his former club. He expressed gratitude towards all parties involved and pride in his time with Al-Ittihad. Benzema was a free agent and helped his team win the Ballon d'Or. Al-Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, poses a significant challenge to Cristiano Ronaldo.