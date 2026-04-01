Gujarat Confidential: Deputation duty

IN AN order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday, two senior women IAS officers of Gujarat cadre have been appointed on central deputation.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadApr 1, 2026 12:03 AM IST
Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, senior women IAS officers of Gujarat cadre, ias central deputation, Gujarat confidential, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsAlso, 2001-batch IAS officer Vijay Nehra, who is already on central deputation as joint secretary department of health and family welfare, has been promoted as Additional Secretary in the same department.
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IN AN order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday, two senior women IAS officers of Gujarat cadre have been appointed on central deputation. Additional Chief Secretary Food and Civil Supplies Department Mona Khandhar from the 1996 batch has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Arti Kanwar (2001 batch), currently Chief Commissioner of State Tax, will now take up responsibility as Additional Secretary Ministry of Textiles. Also, 2001-batch IAS officer Vijay Nehra, who is already on central deputation as joint secretary department of health and family welfare, has been promoted as Additional Secretary in the same department.

 

Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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