Gujarat Confidential: Date doubt

A JUDGE in Surat found himself in an awkward situation on Thursday when a person approached the bench and allegedly tried to apply attar (perfume) on him. The 40-year-old man, a resident of Limbayat, is an accused in a case related to a quarrel that dates back to 2016. Umra police inspector J A Rathva said the man was “mentally unsound” and was undergoing treatment at New Civil Hospital. “On Thursday, he reached the court mistakenly thinking his case hearing was slated… it is actually scheduled after a few months. Seeing his condition, we sent a report to the court and no offence has been registered against him for his act,” added Rathva.