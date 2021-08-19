Gujarat Confidential: Safety first

Cutting ribbon

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, who was recently elevated to Cabinet rank in Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Ministry, is to inaugurate a private salon on the Science City Road in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. As per the invitation card for the inaugural function, Rupala, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel and Standing Committee Chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Hitesh Barot are in the illustrious list of guests. Notably, owner of the salon brand – celebrated hair stylist Jawed Habib — had joined the BJP in 2019. Rupala is likely to attend the inaugural function early in the morning before starting his three-day Jan Ashirvad Yatra from Unjha in neighbouring Mehsana district.

Safety first

Ahead of embarking on his public outreach drive called Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to people to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour during his three-day long tour cutting across five districts. In a tweet, he said that he could understand the enthusiasm of party workers when he lands in Gujarat for the first time after becoming Union Health Minister. But he cautioned that people should not be overenthusiastic and appealed that protocols in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic be followed. That, he said would, be a big gift to him.

So much so that local BJP functionaries in Rajkot, where he is to land on Thursday, said that party workers are not supposed to garland or shake hands with the Minister. This comes when other Union Ministers leading such tours have been mobbed at many places with Covid-19 protocols of wearing mask, maintaining physical distance etc going for a toss.