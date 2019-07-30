Gujarat confidential: Curfew In BJP Office

SURAT CITY BJP President Nitin Bhajiyawala has banned the entry of people into the city BJP office at Udhna main road, after 8 pm. Banners have been put inside the office and at its main gate, stating that entry after 8 pm is banned unless there is a party event or meeting. Anybody entering the office after the ‘curfew’ hour would have to identify themselves and write the purpose of their visit in the register provided. Sources in the BJP office said that the office surveillance cameras had caught several uninvited people using the premises during the night hours and causing nuisance. The sources added that some intruders were also found drinking in the office compound at night. When security guards would inquire, they would assert that they were BJP workers.

Support For Sanjiv Bhatt

THE WIFE and son of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt – Shweta and Shantanu Bhatt – are meeting political leaders across the country, in their bid to overturn Sanjiv’s conviction, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jamnagar court, in a 29-year-old case of custodial torture that resulted in death. They met Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI (M), as well as the leader of opposition at the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala (INC), on Wednesday. Earlier, the two had met several MPs at Kerala. Support has been pouring in from across the country for the family. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took out a march offering their support and expressing their solidarity in Kerala; Jammu and Kashmir High Court advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat attended a candlelight march at Ahmedabad and a candlelight march was also organised at Delhi by the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation on July 7.

Confrontation Strategy

THE BUDGET Session of the Gujarat Assembly which began on July 2 concluded on July 26. The session remained relatively peaceful with opposition Congress staging a walkout only once in the entire session, on July 25. A senior Congress MLA said that it was part of a party strategy to not walk out of the Assembly and instead face the ruling BJP in its eyes, on all the issues presented. “It was a strategy to confront the ruling party instead of giving them an open ground – by walking out of the House – to pass anything that they want,” said the Congress leader. A senior BJP leader, however, said that following the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress is in a state of shock and depression to present any opposition to the ruling party.