Gujarat confidential: Creating Identity

While it is not new for institutes to create their own identity, a private university in Ahmedabad too is seen working towards the same. Ahmedabad University that came up in 2009 has not only been known for offering a liberal arts, inter disciplinary education that goes beyond the classroom walls, but is also identifying itself as ‘Ahmedabad’. Recent ads in the newspapers, the official website and even in the conversations between the faculty and administration, the university is referred to as ‘Ahmedabad’. There are strict standing instructions to not refer to the institute by its acronym ‘AU’ at all. Ashoka University too is commonly known as just Ashoka.

Honouring Work

Mahesh Sawani, a philanthropist from the Patidar community who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Surat, was felicitated and awarded by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Thursday at an event organised by Hindi Kashmiri Sangam, Kashmir organization, in Mumbai. Over 30 literary persons and social workers were felicitated by the governor. “I was not aware of the event. A few days ago, I got a call from Hindi Kashmiri Sangam and they told me that my name has been shortlisted for social work done by me.”