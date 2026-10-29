Gujarat Confidential: ‘Counter’ Protests

VADODARA'S political scene served up an interesting irony on Wednesday-- while the BJP took out a march to 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy', the Congress alleged that police turned up at its office to keep opposition leaders under virtual house arrest.

Written by: Aditi Raja
1 min readAhmedabadOct 29, 2026 02:09 AM IST
Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy, Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao, Gujarat confidential, Vadodara, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsCongress city president Rutvij Joshi alleged that police had been sent to the Congress office to "restrict opposition leaders even as the ruling party marched in democracy’s defence."
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VADODARA’S political scene served up an interesting irony on Wednesday– while the BJP took out a march to ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’, the Congress alleged that police turned up at its office to keep opposition leaders under virtual house arrest. Congress city president Rutvij Joshi alleged that police had been sent to the Congress office to “restrict opposition leaders even as the ruling party marched in democracy’s defence.”
The BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march began at Navlakhi Ground, drawing workers from across central Gujarat, and wound its way through Khanderao Market and Raopura. State ministers Raman Solanki and Manishaben Vakil, along with Kamlesh Patel and chief whip Balakrishna Shukla, joined the procession even as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel skipped the yatra. However, for the BJP, the drama had begun even before the march. Posters proclaiming ‘BJP Sudharo, Lokshahi Bachao’ (Reform BJP, Save Democracy), alongside pro-Modi and anti-BJP messages, appeared on major roads of the city earlier in the day.  As the controversy gathered momentum, these were swiftly removed ahead of the commencement of the yatra.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More

 

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