Gujarat confidential: Cops taken for thieves

Two policemen in civil dress were thrashed, locked in a temple and later handed over to the police, after residents of a village in Kheda district mistook them to be thieves on August 21. In the video that went viral from Sapla village in Mahudha taluka of Kheda, people are seen thrashing two men, who were later identified as constables from Mahudha police station who went to raid a gambling den in the village.

The villagers, however, mistook them to be thieves as they were not in uniform and were sneaking into the village to carry out the raid. The villagers locked them up in the temple, without paying any heed to their repeated clarification about their identity. They then called police to hand over the ‘alleged thieves’ to them when the men’s identity came to light. The issue was resolved between the police and the villagers and no FIR was registered.

Virat Rally In Godhra

Last week, a ‘Virat Rally’ was organised by a Panchmahals-based private organisation in Godhra — the epicentre of the 2002 communal riots. The rally was organised to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir by the Centre earlier this month. The event was attended by over 5,000 people, including 2,000 school children, with Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani as the chief guest of the programme. The rally kicked off from the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near Gandhi Chowk and culminated at the Veer Savarkar statue near the bus stop. Local BJP leaders and Hindu religious leaders took part.

A young girl dressed up as ‘Bharat Mata’ was also part of the cavalcade, which displayed banners with messages like ‘No Casteism, No Communalism, Only Nationalism,’ and ‘Modi-Shah ni Jodi, Shake Na Koi Todi (Nobody can break the Modi-Shah pair)’. Founder of the trust, Jayanti Seth, who owns a sweet shop, said, “Every person who was a part of the event was given a sweet to eat as this is a moment to celebrate.”