Gujarat Confidential: Conspiracy against MU?

With protests and demonstrations by students and senate leaders, and controversies not ending for the MS University, the administration is mulling over whether these are “engineered controversies” against the University. “Some protests have been unnecessarily dragged despite the fact that they can be solved through dialogue. We have seen a number of demonstrations and back-to-back controversies in 2019, so we do not know whether they were all genuine, deliberately done, or if it’s just a bad time for the University,” a top University official said. The University has been trying to counter the damage done to its image by bringing in reforms. University professors claim that the admission months have seen major protests and controversies, including an acid attack threat case, an answer-sheet scam and protests against the fee hike this year, as never before. Some protests even took place in front of students seeking admission in the university and their parents. Among the recent decisions taken by the University to undo the harm caused by these controversies, announcements have been made for free education for the children of martyrs, an increase in the income slab for students to avail free education and a partial withdrawal of the fee hike.

‘Let Assembly Go Live’

Presenting his views on budgetary demands for the Information & Broadcast department, senior Congress MLA from Gandhinagar (North) C J Chavda, on Monday, demanded that the proceedings of Gujarat Assembly be broadcast live, so that people of Gujarat can see for themselves how their elected representatives fare in the Assembly, and how their government is functioning inside the Assembly. Chavda said that if proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are streamed live on television, why not Gujarat Assembly? He added that when Gujarat is taking a lead in being number one in multiple issues, it should also be the first state of India to have a live broadcast of the Assembly proceedings.