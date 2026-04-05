Gujarat Confidential: Comeback ‘setback’

Comeback ‘setback’

FORMER VADODARA Mayor Nilesh Rathod on Saturday expressed his “disappointment” over the return of Alpesh Limbachiya to the BJP, three years after the latter was suspended for allegedly defaming Rathod by way of an anonymous letter sent by post to party office-bearers, levelling corruption allegations against Rathod. The former Mayor said he was “unhappy” that the party had welcomed back a “backstabber” who tainted the image of the party. Rathod, in a media statement on Saturday, said, “Even if he (Limbachiya) says sorry to me personally, I will never be able to forgive him in this lifetime… The party welcoming back a person who tainted someone’s image is disappointing.”