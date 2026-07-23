Gujarat Confidential: CM Bhupendra Patel’s digital visit

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid a ‘digital’ surprise visit to a monthly grievance redressal programme held in three districts.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadJul 23, 2026 04:49 AM IST
Bhupendra PatelBhupendra Patel
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Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid a ‘digital’ surprise visit to a monthly grievance redressal programme held in three districts. An official release said that the CM joined the district-level events of Mehsana, Kutch and Bhavnagar through a video call without giving prior notice to the concerned district authorities and gave instructions to the district collectors for resolution of the issues “in a manner that satisfies the applicant”. The district-level SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme is organised on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Many who appeared for the redressal of their issues interacted directly with the CM.

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Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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