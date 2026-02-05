Gujarat Confidential: Cleaning drive

Surat ranked top in the country in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan last year. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan held a meeting with the Zonal Chiefs of all eight municipal zones in the city, along with Health department officials on Tuesday evening. He instructed the officials to conduct a cleaning drive around temples and other religious places across the city.

The instruction was given after the Municipal Commissioner visited the Udhna zone and traveled to various places during which he found the area outside the temple dirty.

He also instructed the zonal heads to keep the gardens and the outer area of municipal schools clean. An official with SMC said that the Swachchh Survekshan teams are likely to visit Surat after a month for the survey.