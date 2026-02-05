Gujarat Confidential: Cleaning drive

Surat ranked top in the country in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan last year.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 09:21 PM IST
cleaning driveSurat ranked top in the country in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan last year. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan held a meeting with the Zonal Chiefs of all eight municipal zones in the city, along with Health department officials on Tuesday evening. He instructed the officials to conduct a cleaning drive around temples and other religious places across the city.

The instruction was given after the Municipal Commissioner visited the Udhna zone and traveled to various places during which he found the area outside the temple dirty.

He also instructed the zonal heads to keep the gardens and the outer area of municipal schools clean. An official with SMC said that the Swachchh Survekshan teams are likely to visit Surat after a month for the survey.

Surat ranked top in the country in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan last year.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
PM says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement