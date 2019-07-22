Gujarat Confidential: ‘Class Monitor’s Day’

It was the birthday of the ruling BJP’s chief whip at the Gujarat Assembly, Pankaj Desai, on July 19 and the occasion was celebrated with pomp and gaiety by BJP MLAs inside and outside the House. Inside the House, a BJP MLA declared that it was Desai’s birthday and that he is effectively managing the affairs of BJP like a ‘class monitor.’ Many wished Desai from the floor of the House. Outside the House, BJP MLAs gathered at Desai’s office which was decorated with orange balloons, and cut a cake with a photograph of the MLA from Nadiad. Later, Desai posted a video of the cake-cutting celebrations and thanked all those who wished him on his birthday. At the Gujarat Assembly, Desai has been playing a key role in managing the affairs of the ruling party.

Advertising

Overhead Bridge

Congress MLA from Dariapur constituency in Ahmedabad, Gyasuddin Shaikh, raised a demand to construct an overhead bridge connecting Vishala Circle with Sarkhej in Ahmedabad city, this week in the Gujarat Assembly. Shaikh said that because of heavy traffic, the stretch has been prone to accidents with 21 deaths in the past five years. Responding to the demand, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is also holding the portfolio of Roads & Buildings Department, said the stretch falls under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Patel added that the state government has sent a demand to the central government to build the overhead bridge and that the state would share the construction cost. Passing by the sides of Juhapura area, the stretch falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Deputy CM In A Spot

Bhavesh Katara, Congress MLA from Jhalod constituency of Central Gujarat (which is reserved for the tribal community), put Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in a spot in the Gujarat Assembly this week. Taking part in the discussion on various budgetary demands of the state government, and referring to Patel’s statement that anybody can meet him at his office, Katara presented his ‘bitter’ experience in the recent past, when he went to the former’s office and had to wait for two hours. Katara said that Patel did not recognise him and enquired who he was and why he was present there. Patel admitted that such an incident did occur, but added that he could not recognise Katara since he rarely visited him. Patel also made a comment, in a lighter tone, that Congress MLAs should regularly stay in touch with him – regarding issues of their respective constituencies – to avoid such incidents.