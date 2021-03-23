Gujarat confidential: Change in plan

In a statement on Monday, the Vadodara unit of the BJP said, "Considering the rising Covid cases, the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha has decided to suspend the annual Prabhat Pheri."

As eight leaders of the BJP’s Vadodara unit have tested positive for Covid-19 following the local body polls and Mahashivratri celebrations organised by BJP MLA Yogesh Patel in the city, the party, on Monday announced that it was ‘calling off’ the annual Prabhat Pheri procession to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on March 23. In a statement on Monday, the Vadodara unit of the BJP said, “Considering the rising Covid cases, the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha has decided to suspend the annual Prabhat Pheri. Instead, party leaders will visit the statue of Bhagat Singh at Nyaymandir and offer floral tributes at the same time as the annual Prabhat Pheri.”

‘New’ challenge

After he lost the election to the post of president of Saurashtra Oil Mills Association (SOMA), Sameer Shah is set to float his own organisation called Gujarat State Edible Oils and Oil Seeds Association (GSEOOSA). Shah, a Rajkot-based oil-miller, was elected SOMA president in 2011 but apparently lost the confidence of SOMA members later on after he opened membership of the body to oilseeds traders too. He tried to hold on to his post even as a faction of SOMA members sought his ouster. A court eventually ordered election in September last year but Shah lost. However, the oil-miller feels there is a constituency that could be organised outside SOM. The new organisation, aimed at rivalling SOMA, is likely to become functional from next month.