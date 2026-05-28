Gujarat Confidential: Car Pool

IMPLEMENTING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity call, ministers on Wednesday arrived for a Cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar by pooling cars.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadMay 28, 2026 04:28 AM IST
Gujarat confidential, Narendra Modi, Arjun Modhwadia, Pravin Mali, Kaushik Vekariya, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsAt the same time, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel announced that he would commute between his Assembly constituency, Visnagar, and Gandhinagar in a CNG car.
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IMPLEMENTING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity call, ministers on Wednesday arrived for a Cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar by pooling cars. While Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State for Forest Pravin Mali reached together by Mali’s electric car, the Minister of State for Energy Kaushik Vekariya and Minister of State for Finance Kamlesh Patel pooled a car. At the same time, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel announced that he would commute between his Assembly constituency, Visnagar, and Gandhinagar in a CNG car.

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