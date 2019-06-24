Gujarat Confidential: All Eyes On SC

The Congress has challenged the Election Commission of India’s decision to hold separate by-elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat vacated by Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Supreme Court. And all the eyes are on the apex court where the matter has been kept for hearing on June 25. BJP-ruled Gujarat government is also quite keen on the outcome of the petition and it has also been taking ‘legal sense’ of experts on the topic. Sources said that when a top politician from Gujarat government inquired with a top law officer about possibility of the petition being allowed by the apex court, the officer said that the EC decision was on a shaky ground as far as Article 80 (4) of the Constitution is concerned. The Article speaks about ‘system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote’. The EC has declared the elections on July 5.

Lobbying For Dalai Lama

In a recently-held convention of all-India Tibet Support Groups — a federation promoting Tibet’s freedom from China – at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, it was decided to lobby for getting Dalai Lama invited to the Indian Parliament and felicitated by the Government of India. The convention was attended by a number of organisations, which are supporting Tibet’s independence and Kailash Mukti Andolan, and one of them was India-Tibet Friendship Society (ITFS). Dr Amit Jyotikar, president of the Gujarat chapter of ITFS, who attended the convention, said, “A number of groups are promoting Tibet’s independence from China from India’s security perspective. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the effort has got a new strength. And so, it was decided to ask the government to invite Dalai Lama and get him address the Indian Parliament. It has been decided in the convention that office bearers of each group supporting the cause will approach the MPs of their region, asking them to write a letter of support. We will then send those letters to PM Modi and President Ramnath Kovind with a demand to invite Dalai Lama.” Jyotikar said the convention was also attended by the Prime Minister of Tibet’s Government-in-Exile.