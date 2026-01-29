Gujarat Confidential: Building Trust

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Harsh Sanghavi has been nominated as the vice-chairman to the Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), which is implementing a Rs 1200-crore project to redevelop the Gandhi Ashram.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
1 min readAhmedabadJan 29, 2026 06:18 AM IST
Harsh Sanghavi, Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust, Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust, Gujarat confidential, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsHarsh Sanghavi
Make us preferred source on Google

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Harsh Sanghavi has been nominated as the vice-chairman to the Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), which is implementing a Rs 1200-crore project to redevelop the Gandhi Ashram. The Industries and Mines Department of Gujarat issued a resolution in this regard on Wednesday. The Governing Council is headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as Chairman. Through the same resolution, the government has also appointed retired IAS officer I K Patel as Member Secretary of the Governing Council. Patel is the Officer on Special Duty for the project.

Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement