Gujarat confidential: BJP vs BTP

It’s a war of words between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leaders in Bharuch ever since the latter tied up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat. When local media asked BJP MP from Bharuch Mansukh Vasava to opine on the tie-up between BTP and AIMIM, he said, “The BTP and AIMIM are composed of the same values – they are both separatists, who have nothing to do with the development that the BJP can bring. ”

When asked to react to Mansukh’s comment about the alliance, BTP chief and Jhagadia MLA Chhotu Vasava said, “Should a statement from someone like Mansukh Vasava even bother me? He is not Man-sukh(happy in the mind) but Man-dukh (sad in the mind) because his own party doesn’t listen to him. He has to constantly fight his own party to be able to live up to his personal values and so he had even wanted to resign recently.”

Too many Manishas

Out of 484 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who are contesting the elections to 120 seats in Surat Municipal Corporation, seven women candidates have the same first name – Manisha. Out of them, two are from BJP, followed by four candidates from Congress and one from AAP . Apart from this, among the total candidates in the poll battle, 42 have Patel surnames while 18 with their surnames as Patil are contesting from BJP, Congress and AAP.