Gujarat Confidential: Birder With Guns

K Nityanandam, former director general of police of Gujarat and an avid birdwatcher, participated in the census of waterfowls in Porbandar for the second consecutive year last week. At the inaugural ceremony of the two-day count, Nityanandam was introduced as a birdwatcher who will supervise other birdwatchers out on the field. The former top cop said he owns two guns and carries some batons but clarified they were not meant to be used during the bird census.