Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Gujarat Confidential: Birder With Guns

At the inaugural ceremony of the two-day count, Nityanandam was introduced as a birdwatcher who will supervise other birdwatchers out on the field.

The former top cop said he owns two guns and carries some batons but clarified they were not meant to be used during the bird census. (Representational/File)

K Nityanandam, former director general of police of Gujarat and an avid birdwatcher, participated in the census of waterfowls in Porbandar for the second consecutive year last week. At the inaugural ceremony of the two-day count, Nityanandam was introduced as a birdwatcher who will supervise other birdwatchers out on the field. The former top cop said he owns two guns and carries some batons but clarified they were not meant to be used during the bird census.

Ladies First

Porbandar Collector Ashok Sharma, who was chief guest at the inauguration of the waterbird census, was applauded for his gesture to invite a female university student from Rajasthan and a woman who came to participate in the census to light the ceremonial lamp. When Sharma was requested to light the lamp, he insisted that the young women birdwatchers do the honours. Later, he expressed hope that his gesture would encourage women to contribute to the conservation of birds.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 00:39 IST
