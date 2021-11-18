Gujarat confidential: Calling Out

November 18, 2021 4:56:16 am
The Sneh Milan conducted by BJP’s Vadodara unit for CM Bhupendra Patel Tuesday at the Navlakhi ground with the attendance of close to 1,000 party workers has triggered a controversy. Members of the Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police stating, “While the annual procession of Lord Vitthal to mark Dev Uthna Ekadashi was forced to be taken out in a goods truck with just 15 persons, BJP was free to announce a gathering of more than 700 party workers… This kind of discriminatory treatment has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus…”
BP Normal
Gujarat Minister for Law and Justice and Revenue department, Rajendra Trivedi, recently made a remark about the health of Vadodara BJP MLA Yogesh Patel, 76, the oldest in the assembly. “At the Niramay Gujarat scheme, we first checked my blood pressure and then of the district collector and Municipal Commissioner Shaliniben… we also checked Yogeshbhai’s blood pressure. All were normal. I thought (to myself), if Yogeshbhai’s blood pressure is normal, then the entire government’s blood pressure will remain normal…,” he said, evoking laughter from the leaders on the dais, including Yogesh Patel, six-term MLA from Manjalpur, who is known to speak his mind. Trivedi went on to add, “Yogeshbhai has been a guide to us all.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-