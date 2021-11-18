Gujarat confidential: Calling Out

The Sneh Milan conducted by BJP’s Vadodara unit for CM Bhupendra Patel Tuesday at the Navlakhi ground with the attendance of close to 1,000 party workers has triggered a controversy. Members of the Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police stating, “While the annual procession of Lord Vitthal to mark Dev Uthna Ekadashi was forced to be taken out in a goods truck with just 15 persons, BJP was free to announce a gathering of more than 700 party workers… This kind of discriminatory treatment has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus…”