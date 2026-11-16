Gujarat Confidential: Mission Affection

During a ‘Sneh Milan’ function organised at the BJP’s state headquarters — Shree Kamalam — in Gandhinagar on Monday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel asked party workers and office-bearers to resolve to win the love and affection of every citizen in the Gujarati New Year. “Let us resolve to find ways to further deepen the love and affection people have for us. Let us commit to making efforts to address any lingering doubts people may have about us or any dissatisfaction they might feel regarding our work, and strive to ensure their satisfaction,” the CM said in his brief address. The CM was joined by Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, state party in-charge Tarun Chugh, state secretary (organisation) Ratnakar and the party’s national secretary Rohan Gupta on the dais.

A ‘Missing’ Meeting Denyting reports that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM’s recent visit to Gujarat, former Congress MLA from Kadi and Kalol Assembly constituencies Baldevji Thakor has alleged that attempts are being made to “tarnish my political career.” He sought to issue a clarification in a video message on the advice of Randeep Surjewala, All India Congress Committee in-charge for Gujarat, on Sunday. In the video, Thakor said he would quit public life if there is a shred of evidence that he had gone to meet the PM. “I had instead gone to meet Arjun Modhwadia (the Cabinet Minister of Forest and Environment and Science and Technology) at his bungalow over farmers’ issues linked to Thol Lake while the PM was at the Lok Bhavan. I called up Randeep Surjewala to explain that these are rumours and a false narrative is being set. He suggested making a video statement and sharing it on social media and told me not to worry about such rumours,” Thakor told The Indian Express. Ruling out speculation of him switching political parties, Thakor reiterated in the video that he was a “Congress soldier” and remains one. He added that he would continue fighting to strengthen the party.