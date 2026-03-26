Gujarat Confidential: Bar vs Bench

Advocate Aniruddhsinh Zala of Bhavnagar, who was involved in an alleged ‘run-in’ with a district judge during his victory rally after getting elected to the Gujarat Bar Council for the third time, has found support from the Surat District Bar Association (SDBA).

The victory rally was passing by the court complex on March 23 when a district judge reportedly stepped out on hearing the sound of beating drums, requesting that the volume be lowered.

On Thursday, the SDBA, under its president Uday Patel, sent a “letter of support” to the Bhavnagar District Bar Association, “condemning” the incident.

Earlier, the Gujarat Judicial Service Association (GJSA) passed a resolution “condemning” the incident and stating that it amounted to “actionable contempt” and a “direct assault on the independence, dignity, security and functioning of the judiciary.”