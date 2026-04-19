Gujarat Confidential: Banners & MCC

Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti, a ‘non-political organisation’, has lodged a complaint seeking removal of the banners which the samiti said was placed in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Continuing the campaign against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the April 26 local body polls in Gujarat, large banners in the name of senior BJP MLA Yogesh Patel have popped up on a busy street in Raopura, demanding answers from Kharge in reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s husband Feroze Gandhi, who was a “Gujarati”. Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti, a ‘non-political organisation’, has lodged a complaint seeking removal of the banners which the samiti said was placed in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Advocate Shailesh Amin of the VBS said, “The past 10 days have seen in-your-face violations of the MCC. So far, there is no action by the authorities. The banners carry a provocative message. They should be removed immediately for strict enforcement of the MCC.”