Gujarat Confidential: ‘Banner’ politics

The infighting and controversy over tickets for Behrampura civic ward in Ahmedabad refuses to rest. A day after Jamalpur-Khadia MLA Imran Khedawala submitted resignation to the Congress chief, banners openly expressing disenchantment over ticket distribution and banning entry of party candidates in the area have mysteriously popped up across Behrampura ward. Put up at the entrance of residential areas and on poles, the banners said: “Not a single of our votes is for the Congress”, “We want a corporator who would work for public not a corrupt contractor”, and “We want an educated corporator not an illiterate one”. Some also alerted Congress candidates that they themselves would be responsible for any insult meted out to them. Voicing disappointment over Congress candidates, the banners also stated, “After refusing to give ticket to an educated candidate from Behrampura ward, no candidate for the ward should enter our locality”.

Said ‘in jest’

The Congress has given Imtiyaz Shaikh, a real estate broker, ticket from civic ward 25 in Limbayat for the local body polls. Days before his name was announced, Shaikh had put up a post on his Facebook page in Hindi, stating: “Thinking I should contest elections, but I am afraid that voices might turn up from somewhere saying, ‘Hey brother return my Rs 2,000, my Rs 5000’.” While Shaikh maintained that the post was “just for fun” and was put up before the election process began, the incident, however, is likely to embarrass the party.