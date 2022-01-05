Gujarat Confidential: Ayurveda Way

Updated: January 5, 2022 2:50:52 am
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Dr Subhash Ayurveda and General Hospital set up by Dr Subhash Academy run by former minister and sitting BJP MLA Jawahar Chavda, in Junagadh on Monday. The 100-bed hospital is a precursor to an Ayurvedic college Chavda is planning to open from academic year 2022-’23. His application seeking approval for the same has been cleared by the Gujarat Board of Ayurvedic & Unani Systems of Medicine. Chavda is one of the MLAs who quit the Congress in 2019 and was given a ministerial berth by the BJP.
Literary Record
Vadodara-based women’s NGO, Samvitti, has entered the India Book of Records for maximum literary posts by an NGO. The Foundation, established on January 5, 2017, with the aim of empowering women through literature, initiated a project of sharing quotes, verses, poems, and prose passages in the form of creative postcards. “Presented in Hindi, Gujarati, and English, Samvitti Foundation published postcards on social media… A total of 700 postcards were shared from January 2018 to September 2021….” a release from the organisation said.
