Gujarat Confidential: Ayurveda Way

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Dr Subhash Ayurveda and General Hospital set up by Dr Subhash Academy run by former minister and sitting BJP MLA Jawahar Chavda, in Junagadh on Monday. The 100-bed hospital is a precursor to an Ayurvedic college Chavda is planning to open from academic year 2022-’23. His application seeking approval for the same has been cleared by the Gujarat Board of Ayurvedic & Unani Systems of Medicine. Chavda is one of the MLAs who quit the Congress in 2019 and was given a ministerial berth by the BJP.