Gujarat Confidential: AUDA CEO retires

Currently posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA) Desai tendered a notice for early retirement on March 9, seeking retirement from April 30.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readAhmedabadMay 1, 2026 12:25 AM IST
AUDA CEO retires, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA), Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs The widening of Sardar Patel Ring Road, scheduled to be completed by December 2027, developing the new municipal corporations such as Morbi, Surendranagar, Karamsad-Anand and Nadiad along with Lothal, Somnath and Statue of Unity Development Plan were undertaken by AUDA during Desai's term.
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THE STATE government on Thursday accepted the voluntary retirement request of IAS officer D P Desai, seven months before his superannuation. Currently posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA) Desai tendered a notice for early retirement on March 9, seeking retirement from April 30. Sources revealed that the 2008 Gujarat cadre officer made a verbal request for early retirement last year as he wanted to shift to the United States, where his daughters are based. The widening of Sardar Patel Ring Road, scheduled to be completed by December 2027, developing the new municipal corporations such as Morbi, Surendranagar, Karamsad-Anand and Nadiad along with Lothal, Somnath and Statue of Unity Development Plan were undertaken by AUDA during Desai’s term.

 

Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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