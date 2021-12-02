Gujarat confidential: In Lighter Vein

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, often seen as being adverse to unnecessary adjournments sought by lawyers, was seen making an exception for Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, who has suffered an eye injury. Chief Justice Kumar on Tuesday issued a “writ of prohibition” to Trivedi to not step out of his house until December 6. During a humorous exchange with government pleader Manisha Lavkumar, Chief Justice Kumar also cautioned that if Trivedi was to be seen in court before December 6, he will be held in “suo motu contempt.” Chief Justice Kumar went on to inquire in a lighter vein as to “who is (responsible for) the cause of action,” that is for Trivedi’s eye injury. While Lavkumar laughingly responded that it was an accident, Chief Justice Kumar interjected to narrate that Trivedi was mistakenly pushed while going out of the courtroom due to which his spectacle pierced his eye, causing injury.

Change In Allegiance

Many were surprised last week when Alpesh Dholariya, the secretary of Rajkot district unit of the BJP, was elected chairman of agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Gondal, the second-largest wholesale market of the state. Dholariya’s election was facilitated by Jayrajsinh Jadeja, the former BJP MLA who could not contest last Assembly election due to his conviction in a murder case. Ironically, Dholariya is a protégé of Jayanti Dhol, the cooperative leader who served as Gondal APMC chairman for many years, and who fell out with Jadeja a few years ago. Dholariya then chose to pledge allegiance to Jadeja.

To Curb Pollution

To observe National Pollution Control Day on December 2, the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has requested around 3000 students, and 300 teaching and non-teaching staff to come to the university either by sharing rides, or by public transport, by cycling or walking on Thursday. VNSGU Vice-Chancellor Dr K N Chawda said, “At present, we have appealed for one day and we will see the response from the students as well as teaching and non-teaching staffers. Later, we will try this once in every month, and the day will be fixed by us. This will help to reduce pollution. This is not mandatory.”