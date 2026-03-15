Gujarat Confidential: ‘Apple vs Nokia’

SPEAKING ON the budgetary demands of the state government for revenue department in the Gujarat Assembly recently, BJP MLA from Bapunagar constituency of Ahmedabad Dineshsinh Kushwaha drew a parallel between tech majors Nokia and Apple in a bid to make his point: The BJP constantly keeps itself updated. “We are those who do not work like Nokia, but work like Apple. The BJP is a party which works while upgrading itself every six months. We do not work like the Congress, which works like Nokia. We change as per the changing times,” Kushwaha claimed.

Star speaker

VIJAY PATEL, the BJP MLA from Dang constituency, impressed a number of people in the Gujarat Assembly on March 12 when he spontaneously spoke on the budgetary demands of the state tribal development department. In a lucid and original style, Patel spoke on a range of works done by the BJP government to bring change in the lives of tribal communities in the state. Patel’s 20-minute speech, dotted with some lighthearted comments, was heard by all with keen interest. Speaker Shankar Chaudhary too took note of Patel’s speech and asked BJP Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla whether the Dang MLA could be given more time to speak. Patel, a tribal leader, is also BJP’s Deputy Chief Whip in the House. (Parimal A Dabhi)