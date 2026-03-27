Gujarat Confidential: An ‘Equal’ Measure

With the Uniform Civil Code Bill having been passed in the Gujarat Assembly on March 25, the BJP government on Friday said that by passing the Bill in the month of March when people were busy tallying balancesheets, it paid off old debt by removing inequality from the lives of women and settled the account of equality. In an official statement, the government also said that by passing the Bill in the middle of the holy Chaitra Navratri, it has also reminded about a sanskrit shloka depicting respect for women. Chaitri Navratri concluded recently, with Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday.