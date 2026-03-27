Gujarat Confidential: An ‘Equal’ Measure

Chaitri Navratri concluded recently, with Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday.

By: Express News Service
1 min readMar 27, 2026 07:26 PM IST
The budget session of Gujarat Assembly began with the customary address by Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday. ExpressThe budget session of Gujarat Assembly began with the customary address by Governor Acharya Devvrat. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With the Uniform Civil Code Bill having been passed in the Gujarat Assembly on March 25, the BJP government on Friday said that by passing the Bill in the month of March when people were busy tallying balancesheets, it paid off old debt by removing inequality from the lives of women and settled the account of equality. In an official statement, the government also said that by passing the Bill in the middle of the holy Chaitra Navratri, it has also reminded about a sanskrit shloka depicting respect for women. Chaitri Navratri concluded recently, with Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments