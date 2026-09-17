Gujarat confidential: Ambedkar and a Vadodara Link

LEADER OF Opposition in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Chandrakant Shrivastav, has made a political push to have September 23, ‘Sankalp Din’, featured prominently on Vadodara’s civic calendar as well as ground arrangements for the same. In a letter to the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner, Shrivastava requested that the civic body make arrangements for visitors to arrive in Vadodara’s Sankalp Bhoomi to mark the day – associated with the account of Dr B R Ambedkar sitting under a tree in Sayajibaug after being “insulted at a guest house” and reportedly resolving to work towards uplift and awakening of the oppressed. Shrivastav pointed out that programmes are already organised in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states to observe days associated with Ambedkar. His pitch to the civic administration is that if the corporation makes arrangements for programmes centred on political leaders, it should also provide the necessary facilities for an event commemorating Ambedkar’s legacy in the city. The civic administration’s response to the request is awaited.