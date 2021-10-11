Gujarat confidential: All New Chiefs

With the appointment of Justice Aravind Kumar of the Karnataka High Court as the new Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, the state has got new chiefs for all the three pillars of democracy — judiciary, executive and legislature — at the same time. Recently, Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister. Just before that, Pankaj Kumar took charge as the Chief Secretary after his predecessor Anil Mukim retired. In addition, the Gujarat Assembly got its first woman Speaker in Nimaben Acharya after Rajendra Trivedi’s resignation and the subsequent induction in the Bhupendra Patel government.

Snake Scare

At an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar on October 8 when Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was delivering his speech, a snake created a flutter among the audience. The snake was sighted in one of the rows behind, making people go helter-skelter. However, a few attendees and police jawans caught the reptile and released it in a remote place. An official said that no one was harmed during the incident. It was just hours before this event that the CM said at the Wildlife Week Celebration that the government has given systematic training, guidance and institutionalised process to volunteers and NGOs for the rescue of snakes.

Real Estate Woes

A body of real estate developers under the banner of CREDAI-GIHED on Wednesday felicitated Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at an event titled “Rising Together”. Patel who has been a real estate developer himself, assured the developers to speed up clearances for their projects. A developer who attended the meeting said that even with so many government processes going digital, including permissions for converting agricultural land into non-agricultural, a single real estate project in Gujarat takes at least 12 months to get all the mandatory clearances.